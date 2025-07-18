Khushi Kapoor admits to cosmetic procedures, says 'no big deal'

Bollywood actor Khushi Kapoor recently opened up about her experiences with cosmetic procedures. In an interview with the Times of India, the actor admitted to having gone under the knife. She added that people should be free to make the choices they want, as far as their bodies are concerned.

Industry insights People will judge you anyway, says Kapoor Kapoor (24), the daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, said, "Yes, I have changed my looks." "But everyone thinks I have done some 10-20 things on myself. It is obviously not the case." "I don't think going under the knife for your looks is such a big deal," she said. "I was not born like this, and all actors groom themselves, and of course, vanity is a large part of our life!"

Beauty standards I don't want to set unrealistic standards of beauty: Kapoor Kapoor further added that she doesn't want to set unrealistic beauty standards. "For me, it is not okay to be dishonest with people around me about my looks. There are a lot of impressionable youngsters who follow us." She added, "I care about my looks but haven't changed every single thing about my face." "I don't want to set unrealistic standards of beauty, and so I became open about the procedures I had done to look like this," she said.