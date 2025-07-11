Shefali Jariwala's husband, Parag Tyagi, plants trees in her memory

Shefali Jariwala , the popular Kaanta Laga girl, died on June 27. Her sudden demise left her husband-actor, Parag Tyagi , devastated. In a heartfelt tribute to his late wife, Tyagi has taken to planting trees in her memory. He recently shared a video of himself planting trees with their pet dog Simba on Instagram.

Emotional post 'This is the 1st step to give love back...' In his Instagram post, Tyagi wrote, "Pari always loved nature and she always wanted to give back the love the world has showered on her." "This is the first step to give love back, planting trees." "Thank you, everyone, for always loving & supporting her so much, and she is there to give all the love back to you all wonderful souls #shefalijariwala."

Public backlash Tyagi shared an emotional video post Tyagi had earlier shared an emotional video featuring himself, Simba, and Jariwala's hand with the caption "Together Forever." However, this post was met with criticism from some people who accused him of seeking publicity. Tyagi responded, "For those who are trying to garner attention by saying I shall not post so soon...Bhaisab log aapki tarah nahi hote (not everyone is like you)." "Pari loved to be on social media and enjoyed the love poured to her."