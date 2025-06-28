When Parag Tyagi gushed about 'sweetheart' wife Shefali Jariwala

Actor Parag Tyagi (Pavitra Rishta) is in a state of shock after the sudden demise of his wife, Shefali Jariwala . The 42-year-old's cause of her death is still unclear, as per the Mumbai Police. Her body was found at her Andheri residence around 1:00am on Saturday, and has been sent for a post-mortem at Cooper Hospital. Tyagi and Jariwala were married since 2014, and the duo often spoke about their loving relationship.

Emotional tribute 'She is very caring and it shows,' Tyagi had said In a past interview with Masala, Tyagi had said, "Shefali is a sweetheart. When her music video (Kaanta Laga) was out, people had another image of her, but she was completely the opposite of her screen image." "She is a girl any guy would love to have as a wife. She is very caring, and it shows. To judge a person, you need to look into what is happening in his or her home."

Love story How the two met and fell in love Jariwala, who shot to fame in the early 2000s with her music video Kaanta Laga, was earlier married to music composer Harmeet Singh. After their separation in 2009, she met Tyagi at a party. Their casual conversations turned into friendship and eventually love. Tyagi's patient and empathetic nature helped Jariwala open up again after her previous marriage's emotional toll.

Family bond They came closer during Tyagi's family emergency Jariwala and Tyagi's bond deepened when she stood by him during a tough time amid his father's health crisis. During that time, Jariwala even brought Tyagi's parents to Mumbai and reportedly took care of them. Per reports, they were supposed to get married earlier, but they postponed the wedding for family reasons. Finally, they got married on August 12, 2014.