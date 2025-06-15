What's the story

Veteran Bollywood actor Govind Namdev (70) and his Gaurishankar Goharganj Wale co-star Shivangi Verma (31) are locked in a feud because of a controversial Instagram post.

The controversy started when Verma posted a behind-the-scenes image from the movie, captioned, "Pyaar (Love) knows no age, no limits."

In response, Namdev acknowledged that there was a discussion about a promotional strategy, but the post was misleading as it didn't mention the film's name, leading to misunderstandings.