Why are Govind Namdev, Shivangi Verma feuding? Controversy explained
What's the story
Veteran Bollywood actor Govind Namdev (70) and his Gaurishankar Goharganj Wale co-star Shivangi Verma (31) are locked in a feud because of a controversial Instagram post.
The controversy started when Verma posted a behind-the-scenes image from the movie, captioned, "Pyaar (Love) knows no age, no limits."
In response, Namdev acknowledged that there was a discussion about a promotional strategy, but the post was misleading as it didn't mention the film's name, leading to misunderstandings.
Statement
Namdev says 'context wasn't given' in the post
Namdev told Hindustan Times, "Since that context wasn't given, it felt very strange — like, what is this? People might misunderstand and think that something is actually going on between me and her."
"After that, one or two more photos surfaced, where it was directly written that '31-year-old Shivangi Verma has fallen in love with 70-year-old Govind Namdev'. For me, this was extremely shocking."
Previously, he had also posted an explanation on social media.
Aftermath
'I remove such people from my life...': Namdev
In an early interview with ET Times, Namdev had confessed he felt like Verma's post had ruined his reputation.
Verma in reply, posted on her Instagram Stories, "Sahi kaha hai kisi ne, buzurg badhti umar mein sathiya jaate hain (Someone rightly said, "Old people tend to lose their minds with age)
Namdev told HT in response, "I remove such people from my life. If I feel someone is harmful, I cut ties with them. I never spoke to her again."
Verma's response
'What will I get by gaining publicity...': Verma
Verma decided to come out with her story to IANS, "I was shocked when I read Govindji's reaction. A normal post was done with his consent, and he accepted the collaboration request and deleted it on his own."
"I, as a professional actress, deserve dignity too. Just because he is a veteran actor, he can't accuse me. What will I get by gaining publicity out of such a matter?"
Professional clarification
Verma says she's currently working on two projects
Verma also clarified her professional standing, saying she is currently working on two major projects.
"I am paired opposite a known star in an upcoming project, and I am looking at young pairings."
"I have clarified twice in the past, once in December and once in May, and I want to clarify once and for all that the dating rumors are baseless."
She added, "I am doing two important projects and am focused on my career."