The scene in question, where Kapoor and Kapoor Khan's characters find themselves in a sleazy hotel in Ratlam, angered locals who felt it tarnished their town's reputation.

Ali recalled the legal fallout, saying, "The first time there was a court summons for me and then I had a non-bailable arrest warrant because of Ratlam ki galiyan."

He added that the chargesheet claimed he had defamed the town known for its local delicacies like chivda and fafda.