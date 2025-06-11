'Jab We Met' almost got Imtiaz Ali arrested? Director reveals
What's the story
Imtiaz Ali's 2007 film Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is a classic Bollywood rom-com. However, the director recently revealed that a scene in the movie nearly landed him in legal trouble.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter and film critic Anupama Chopra, Ali opened up about the lesser-known controversy surrounding a sequence set in Ratlam.
Legal trouble
Scene in hotel in Ratlam angered locals
The scene in question, where Kapoor and Kapoor Khan's characters find themselves in a sleazy hotel in Ratlam, angered locals who felt it tarnished their town's reputation.
Ali recalled the legal fallout, saying, "The first time there was a court summons for me and then I had a non-bailable arrest warrant because of Ratlam ki galiyan."
He added that the chargesheet claimed he had defamed the town known for its local delicacies like chivda and fafda.
Filming amid controversy
Ali recalls how he was shooting for 'Love Aaj Kal'
The situation worsened as Ali was busy shooting his next film, Love Aaj Kal, in Kolkata when the legal notice came.
He recalled his producer Dinesh Vijan running to him with the news of the arrest warrant.
"I was shooting in Calcutta when Dino (Vijan) came running to me and said, 'Sir, there's a non-bailable arrest warrant and if they come to know you are here, they will come and arrest you.'"
Light-hearted moment
Ali also revealed lighter moments on set
Despite the tension, there were also light-hearted moments. Ali fondly remembered a funny incident with actor and costume designer Dolly Ahluwalia on set.
"While everybody was very nervous and tense, Dolly Ahluwalia was there, I was shooting with her. She said, 'Main apne haathon se roti bana kar laungi, salakhon ke beech se aapko niwala khilaungi (I'll make rotis for you when you remain in jail) And everybody broke into laughter."