What's the story

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has announced his collaboration with acclaimed Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a superhero film.

The actor, who is gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20, confirmed this news during a media interaction on Thursday.

He described the project as a "big-scale action film" set to begin in the second half of next year.

This confirmation comes after months of speculation surrounding this collaboration.