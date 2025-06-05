Big! Aamir Khan announces superhero film with Lokesh Kanagaraj
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has announced his collaboration with acclaimed Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a superhero film.
The actor, who is gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20, confirmed this news during a media interaction on Thursday.
He described the project as a "big-scale action film" set to begin in the second half of next year.
This confirmation comes after months of speculation surrounding this collaboration.
Future plans
Khan also confirmed Dadasaheb Phalke biopic with Rajkumar Hirani
While confirming his collaboration with Kanagaraj, Khan also dismissed rumors of a sequel to his 2014 comedy-drama PK.
Instead, he revealed that he would be reuniting with PK director Rajkumar Hirani for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, the Father of Indian Cinema.
Khan is also working on Mahabharata, which he called his "most ambitious project."
Ambitious endeavor
Trying to make: Khan on his dream project, 'Mahabharata'
Khan said he has been dreaming of making Mahabharata for the last 25 years, but is unsure if he can fulfill this dream.
He said, "When you are making 'Mahabharata,' you are not making a film, you're surrendering. I'm trying, but I don't know if I'll be able to fulfill my dream."
"Till the time I don't make a basic foundation for it, I won't be able to answer (any questions on it)."
Sequel speculation
Khan shared ideas for sequels to 'Dil Chahta Hai'
When asked about possible sequels to his films, Khan suggested that Dil Chahta Hai and 3 Idiots could be good candidates.
He said a sequel to 3 Idiots could feature the three main characters meeting later in life.
Similarly, he proposed exploring the mid-life crisis of the three boys in Dil Chahta Hai through a sequel.
Meanwhile, the superstar dropped the title track of Sitaare Zameen Par on Thursday.