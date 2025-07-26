LOADING...
Home / News / Auto News / Tesla lagging behind its target to produce 5,000 Optimus robots
Summarize
Tesla lagging behind its target to produce 5,000 Optimus robots
Production has only reached a few hundred units

Tesla lagging behind its target to produce 5,000 Optimus robots

By Akash Pandey
Jul 26, 2025
03:03 pm
What's the story

Tesla is falling short of its ambitious target to produce at least 5,000 units of its Optimus humanoid robots this year. According to a report by The Information, the company has only produced a few hundred bots in the last eight months. This puts them far behind their goal and raises questions about whether they will have to ramp up production or extend deadlines.

Financial hurdles

Decline in Tesla's overall revenue for Q2

The production delay comes on the heels of a 12% drop in Tesla's overall revenue for Q2. The decline was attributed to lower EV sales, reduced income from regulatory credits, and a slump in solar and energy storage sales. Despite these challenges, CEO Elon Musk remains optimistic about the future of Optimus bots. During Tesla's Q2 earnings call, he announced plans to start production of the latest Optimus 3 design by early next year.

Production plans

Musk's ambitious target for Optimus bot production

Musk has set an ambitious target for Tesla's Optimus bot production. He said, "We will scale Optimus production as fast as possible and try to get to a million units a year as quickly as possible." Musk also added that he thinks they can achieve this in less than five years. However, these claims aren't new from Musk, who had previously made similar bold predictions about robotaxis that didn't materialize on time.