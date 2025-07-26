Tesla lagging behind its target to produce 5,000 Optimus robots

The production delay comes on the heels of a 12% drop in Tesla's overall revenue for Q2. The decline was attributed to lower EV sales, reduced income from regulatory credits, and a slump in solar and energy storage sales. Despite these challenges, CEO Elon Musk remains optimistic about the future of Optimus bots. During Tesla's Q2 earnings call, he announced plans to start production of the latest Optimus 3 design by early next year.

Production plans

Musk's ambitious target for Optimus bot production

Musk has set an ambitious target for Tesla's Optimus bot production. He said, "We will scale Optimus production as fast as possible and try to get to a million units a year as quickly as possible." Musk also added that he thinks they can achieve this in less than five years. However, these claims aren't new from Musk, who had previously made similar bold predictions about robotaxis that didn't materialize on time.