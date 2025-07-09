X CEO Linda Yaccarino steps down after 2 years
What's the story
Linda Yaccarino has stepped down as the CEO of X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. Her resignation marks the end of a significant era in the company's history. In her farewell post on X, Yaccarino called her time at the company "the opportunity of a lifetime." She thanked Musk for trusting her with an "extraordinary mission" to protect free speech and transform X into an "Everything App."
Career highlights
Focus on rebuilding advertiser confidence
Yaccarino, a veteran advertising executive from NBC Universal, joined X in June 2023 after Musk bought Twitter and rebranded it as X. Her appointment was seen as a strategic move to stabilize the company's advertising business amid Musk's controversial content moderation policy. During her tenure, Yaccarino focused on rebuilding advertiser confidence and launching new products such as Community Notes (a user-driven fact-checking feature).
Departure
Farewell message to X community
In her farewell message, Yaccarino highlighted X's role as a global "digital town square" and thanked the company's team, users, and partners for their support. Her departure comes as X prepares for its next chapter with xAI, Musk's artificial intelligence venture. Although she did not reveal her next move, Yaccarino hinted that she would continue to engage with the platform's community in the future.