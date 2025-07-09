Yaccarino called her time at X 'the opportunity of a lifetime'

X CEO Linda Yaccarino steps down after 2 years

Linda Yaccarino has stepped down as the CEO of X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. Her resignation marks the end of a significant era in the company's history. In her farewell post on X, Yaccarino called her time at the company "the opportunity of a lifetime." She thanked Musk for trusting her with an "extraordinary mission" to protect free speech and transform X into an "Everything App."