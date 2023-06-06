Twitter's new leader Linda Yaccarino shares first message as CEO
Today marks a new chapter in Twitter's story. Linda Yaccarino has taken charge as CEO of the platform and posted a tweet about her first day at work. She asked her followers to "stay tuned." Yaccarino is now the face of the micro-blogging platform and the only one "foolish enough to take up the job," according to the company's owner Elon Musk.
Why was Yaccarino appointed top boss?
A year ago, Musk purchased Twitter and brought in a set of radical changes, ranging from widespread layoffs to tuning the platform's interface. His working style, which involved sending late-night emails and engaging in arguments with remaining employees, irked many. Thus in December 2022, the search began for a new CEO and ended with the onboarding of ex-NBC chief Yaccarino as the new head.