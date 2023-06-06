Business

Twitter's new leader Linda Yaccarino shares first message as CEO

Twitter's new leader Linda Yaccarino shares first message as CEO

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 06, 2023, 04:08 pm 1 min read

Yaccarino is an ex-NBC chief

Today marks a new chapter in Twitter's story. Linda Yaccarino has taken charge as CEO of the platform and posted a tweet about her first day at work. She asked her followers to "stay tuned." Yaccarino is now the face of the micro-blogging platform and the only one "foolish enough to take up the job," according to the company's owner Elon Musk.

Why was Yaccarino appointed top boss?

A year ago, Musk purchased Twitter and brought in a set of radical changes, ranging from widespread layoffs to tuning the platform's interface. His working style, which involved sending late-night emails and engaging in arguments with remaining employees, irked many. Thus in December 2022, the search began for a new CEO and ended with the onboarding of ex-NBC chief Yaccarino as the new head.

Take a look at Yaccarino's announcement