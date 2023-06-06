Business

Sensex and Nifty end flat: Check today's top gainers

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 06, 2023, 03:54 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 9,628.15 points

On Tuesday, major indices of the stock market ended flat with the Sensex settling at 62,792.88 points and the Nifty closing at 18,599 points. The midcap indices largely reflected the broader market trend, trading near the flat line as the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapped up at 9,628.15 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Tuesday were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY PHARMA, which rose 1.17%, 1.08%, and 0.6%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were UltraTech Cement, Divis Labs, and Kotak Mahindra, adding 3.02%, 2.2%, and 2.03%, respectively. Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and TCS lead the negative pack, plummeting 2.02%, 1.86%, and 1.59%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng Index, and Nikkei ended in the red, dropping to 3,195.34 points, 19,099.28 points, and 32,506.78 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 11.34 points, or 0.09%, to 13,229.43 points.

INR goes up 0.11% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) climbed 0.11% to end at Rs. 82.6 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note, with the former settling at Rs. 59,967 and the latter at Rs. 72,014. The crude oil future prices declined by $1.65, or 2.27%, to $71.04 per barrel.

No change in fuel price on Tuesday

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Tuesday. Diesel and petrol are still being sold in Delhi for Rs. 89.66 and Rs. 96.76, respectively, per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is selling at $25,761.74, which is down 3.79% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 2.76% and is selling at $1,817.74. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.01% up), $279.41 (7.10% down), and $0.3541 (5.28% down), respectively. Finally, down 7.16% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06665.