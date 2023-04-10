World

Twitter labels BBC, NPR 'government-funded media'; broadcasters react sharply

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 10, 2023, 01:40 pm 3 min read

Twitter has labeled the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and Unites States (US) radio network National Public Radio (NPR) as "government-funded media" on their official Twitter handles, prompting both the media houses to respond strongly to the decision. While the BBC objected, claiming that it has always been independent media funded by license fees paid by United Kingdom citizens, the NPR called the move "unacceptable."

Why does this story matter?

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has made some significant changes to the microblogging site since its takeover, which is not surprising given his criticism of Twitter's previous administration's handling of the company.

Musk also introduced a new verification system after describing the previous one as a system of "lords and peasants."

He even promised a Twitter where every voice would be heard equally.

How did broadcasters react to Twitter's moniker?

Twitter first labeled NPR as "state-affiliated media" but later changed it to "government-funded" prompting its CEO, John Lansing, to term the move "unacceptable". Similarly, the BBC claimed that the broadcaster "is, and always has been, independent." "We are speaking to Twitter to resolve this issue as soon as possible. We are funded by the British public through the license fee," the BBC said.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk responds to compliant

Following the objection by the BBC, Musk said that more detail will be added to the @BBC account's label. In an email to BBC, Musk reportedly said that he was considering adding a label that would link to "exact funding sources" after learning that the firm is supported by licensing fees. However, it is unclear whether this applies to other media sources.

Many BBC-linked accounts remain unmarked

While the @BBC account, which has 2.2 million followers, has been labeled, other accounts associated with BBC news and sports programming, which have a much larger reach, have not. The account typically publishes information on BBC-produced TV series, radio broadcasts, podcasts, and other non-news content.

How did the controversy begin?

Before the row over BBC's label, Twitter triggered controversy by first labeling NPR as "state-affiliated media," implying the US government's alleged influence on its editorial policy. Twitter has labeled outlets like the Kremlin-funded Russia Today with the same. Following backlash from NPR, which stated that it would not tweet from the account while the label was in place, it was changed to "government-funded media."

Twitter thread: Elon Musk's response after backlash

How Twitter defines the labels?

When users click on one of the labels, they are directed to Twitter's label support page. "State-affiliated media" are outlets where the state exerts control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution. The page, however, lacks a description for the "Government Funded Media" label.