Man calls Chennai biryani better than Kolkata; invites Twitter war

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 09, 2023, 04:05 pm 3 min read

A debate that rages on with no end in sight

Biryani is not just any rice-based dish, it's more of an emotion and Biryani lovers don't like anyone who messes up with their emotions. Recently, a Twitter user, Yunus Lasania, tweeted an 'unpopular' opinion on this morsel of saffron-smoked, masala-infused goodness of rice, that invited a mob to his post. Many came hauling to lambast him on his taste while some sided with him.

Man calls Chennai biryani better than Kolkata and Lucknow versions

The Twitter user called Dindigul biryani better than the Kolkata and Lucknow versions. "Unpopular hot take on biryani (NOTE: HYD biryani is still my FAV): #Chennai's Dindigul biryani is absolutely amazing. Loved it, and Imho it's better than Lucknow and Calcutta biryani. Very flavourful. This [is] from Erode [Amman] mess. Don't come at me with 'no layers' argument," he wrote.

Check out Yunus Lasania's tweet which initiated the spat

Unpopular hot take on biryani (NOTE: HYD biryani is still my FAV):#Chennai 's Dindigul biryani is absolutely amazing. Loved it, and Imho it's better than Lucknow and Calcutta biryani. Very flavourful.



This us from Erode Annam mess.Don't come at me with 'no layers' argument 😂 pic.twitter.com/OJ6J5Li5AX — Yunus Lasania (@YunusLasania) March 8, 2023

A fierce debate started soon

One user came in criticizing his preference for Chennai's biryani and wrote, "There's a certain phrase I love (obnoxiously) repeating every time this topic comes up: "Hyderabadi biryani is biryani. Everything else is pulao." To which Yunus Lasania responded by writing, "You know, Hyd biryani is actually very similar to the pulao or pilaf they make in Azerbaijan."

"Hyderabad biryani is biryani. Everything else is pulao"

You know, Hyd biryani is actually very similar to the pulao or pilaf they make in Azerbaijan 🤪 — Yunus Lasania (@YunusLasania) March 8, 2023

'Any biryani without basmati rice is not biryani'

Another user pointed out that 'biryani' made with any rice variant other than basmati should not be called biryani. The tweet read, "As a thumb rule, let's not call a dish made out of any rice variant other than basmati as biryani. Its a humble request." Lasania responded, "I think that's easily disputed because we don't even know if originally that was the case?"

Basmati rice supremacy

I think that's easily disputed because we don't even know if originally that was the case? — Yunus Lasania (@YunusLasania) March 8, 2023

Some users came in for support too

However, there were also some who sided with Dindigul biryani. One user wrote, "The thing about Dindigul biriyani is that you can have it for every meal. The flavour of the seeraga samba rice with the meat, IMHO beats other contenders in this segment. I was so obsessed with this biriyani in the lockdown to cook it every other day!"

A user tweets in support

The thing about Dindigul biriyani is that you can have it for every meal. The flavour of the seeraga samba rice with the meat, IMHO beats other contenders in this segment.



I was so obsessed with this biriyani in the lockdown to cook it every other day!



https://t.co/4PYH7Rs14d — Prasanta Kumar Dutta @pkddapacific@vis.social (@Da_Pacific) March 8, 2023

Others also poured in their preference for Dindigul biryani

One user wrote in support, "Dindigul mutton biriyani is the best thing on the planet." Another user tweeted, "Absolutely beautiful!!! Chennai's biryani and one other variation that I had in Coimbatore (very similar to Chennai ones) is extremely tasty. I was surprised that regional rice was used instead of Sella/Golden rice. Also distinct taste than northern biryanis."