5 protein-packed bhurji recipes to try for lunch

Written by Sneha Das Feb 19, 2023, 04:15 am 2 min read

These bhurji recipes are light, healthy, and easy to make

Oftentimes we ponder on what to cook for lunch that is easy to make yet tastes delicious. This usually happens when we are busy and unsure about what can be made in a jiffy. For such times, bhurji recipes are the easiest to prepare. They are a party to your tongue without disrupting your tummy. Here are five protein-packed bhurji recipes for lunch.

Soya bhurji

This low-calorie dish is nutritious and delicious and can be enjoyed with bread, chapatis, or as a filling in sandwiches. Wash soya granules and soak them in water. Saute chopped chili and onion with turmeric powder and garam masala in oil. Add washed and soaked soya granules, mix well, and cook the mixture. Add salt and mix again. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.

Amritsari paneer bhurji

Saute cassia and cumin seeds in butter and refined oil. Add ginger, cumin powder, turmeric powder, salt, red chili powder, coriander powder, water, and onion, and saute well. Add green chilies, sugar, tomato, and dry ginger powder and mix well. Add crumbled paneer and combine everything well. Add coriander leaves, lime juice, and butter, and mix well. Serve hot with rotis or parathas.

Palak bhurji

Saute chopped spinach, salt, and garlic paste in an oil-greased pan. Saute garlic paste and ginger paste in another ghee-greased pan. Add chopped tomatoes, coriander powder, and cumin powder, and cook well. Add some butter to the pan and saute chopped onions in it. Add cooked spinach, paneer, coriander leaves, red chili powder, tomato paste, salt, and green chilies, and cook well. Serve hot.

Baingan bhurji

Crush garlic and ginger and make a paste. Saute red chilies and cumin seeds in an oil-greased pan. Add onions and saute well. Add the ginger-garlic paste and mix well. Next, add salt, green chili, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and garam masala, and saute well. Add chopped tomatoes and some water and cook well until mushy. Add grated brinjal, mix, and cook well. Enjoy!

Masala egg bhurji

Saute green chilies, ginger, and garlic in a butter-greased pan. Add curry leaves and chopped onions and mix well. Add turmeric powder, pav bhaji masala, salt, and chili powder, and mix well. Add chopped tomatoes and coriander stems and mix again. Add eggs and whisk well until properly cooked. Add butter and mix again. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with buttered bread.