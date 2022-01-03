5 must-try tomato recipes

Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C, B, A, fiber, potassium, iron, and calcium and are good for your bones and overall health. Most people think tomato is a vegetable. But on the contrary, it is a fruit and is best savored raw. But you can cook it in multiple ways as well. From soothing soups to tasty curries and chutneys, the list is long.

#1 Tomato Basil Soup

A steaming bowl of tomato basil soup is soul-soothing and gives you a warm feeling. It has the perfect infusion of the tanginess of tomatoes and the subtle aroma of basil. Saute some crushed garlic in oil, then add chopped tomatoes, salt, and tomato juice and stir well. Stir in the basil leaves and puree the mixture. Season with black pepper and serve hot.

#2 Stuffed Tomatoes

This dish is a burst of aromatic flavors and colors. This wholesome recipe packs in the perfect punch of spiciness, sweetness, and tanginess. Remove the pulp from tender tomatoes and then stuff them with a spicy mixture of mashed potatoes, cottage cheese or chickpeas, salt, red chili, and green coriander. Brush the tomatoes with oil and microwave for five minutes. And, it's ready.

#3 Cucumber Tomato Salad

This cucumber tomato salad is extremely refreshing and healthy and is rich in vital nutrients. You can sprinkle some oregano and basil on it for a Mediterranean touch. Add chopped tomatoes and cucumbers to a large bowl. Then mix with some olive oil, vinegar, tamarind juice, jaggery powder, and peanuts. Finally, season with sesame seeds, oregano, and basil for an added flavor.

#4 Tomato Bruschetta

This tomato bruschetta recipe is a classic and packs in the fresh flavors of wholesome ingredients with crispy grilled bread and juicy tomatoes. Chop some tomatoes and mix with salt, black pepper, olive oil, and basil. Then grill the bread slices with olive oil and rub one side with some garlic. Top the bread with a spoonful of the tomato mixture and serve immediately.

#5 Tomato Pie

This tomato pie recipe is made using juicy sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise. Slice the tomatoes, sprinkle some salt and place them on a baking sheet. Then mix the cheddar cheese, basil, and mayonnaise in a bowl. Place the pie shell on a pie dish and start layering it. Bake for 35-45 minutes and serve hot.