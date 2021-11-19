Want something healthy for dinner? Opt for these tasty dishes

Even if you love to cook, you may want to keep your dinner prep basic

Some people think cooking a healthy dinner is a tiring and time-taking process, but on the contrary, there are a variety of nutritious meals one can prepare without spending much time on those. Even if you love to cook, you may want to keep your dinner prep basic to save time. So, let's fill our plates with proteins, whole grains, and green leafy vegetables.

Sweet potatoes support immune system and enhance brain functioning

Sweet potatoes might be underrated, but they are highly nutritious and boost your gut health. Their properties can help one fight cancer, too. You can bake, roast, or stuff sweet potatoes and you will be glad to know they enhance the functioning of your brain and also support your immune system. Sweet potatoes can be consumed with soup or your favorite curry as well.

Leafy greens are packed with iron and fiber

Loaded with all essential vitamins, minerals, and proteins, green vegetables like beet greens, collard greens, mustard greens, and broccoli can do wonders for your health. These veggies are also packed with iron and fiber that are crucial for your health. Easy to cook and easy to eat, you can actually enjoy them regularly. No wonder why we have always been told to eat greens!

Whole wheat noodles and sauteed vegetables are the best

In the mood for a light dinner? Try easily digested whole wheat noodles. Add cheese or tofu to better the taste of it. People with excessive weight should be particular about their diet. So, for them, sauteed vegetables like broccoli, corn, carrot, capsicum are healthier options. Add onions, spices, ginger garlic paste, and tomatoes to make this nutrient-rich dish delicious, too.

Some other tips to make your dinner healthier

Always choose to cook your food in olive oil as it has unsaturated fats and provides health benefits like reducing your LDL cholesterol and controlling your blood pressure levels. If you want something more light, you can also have a vegetable soup as it is perfect for winters. And, remember this saying: "Eat your dinner like a pauper." Happy eating, people!