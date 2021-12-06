Lifestyle 5 yummy cheeses you need to eat

Did you know that cheese can also help you manage your weight?

Cheese is a favorite dairy item that has become an important part of our lifestyle. It is available in a whole lot of variety. However, many people believe that cheese can lead to weight gain. This is not exactly true. While anything in excess is bad, cheese can add to your daily nutrition if consumed in a proper manner. Let us explore more.

People who are trying to lose weight often tend to cut fat from their diet, including cheese. Dairy items are a source of protein and calcium. Studies suggest that if our bodies get enough quantity of calcium, it aids in weight loss. As cheese also contains protein, it increases your metabolism and decreases hunger pangs and this helps you burn more calories.

Number 1 Mozzarella is filled with goodness of cow and buffalo milk

Originating in Italy, this cheese is loved by people across the world and is used in several baked items, including the beloved pizza. It is soft and chewy and made of cow and buffalo milk. Protein, calcium, and phosphorous are found in high quantities in this cheese, making it highly nutritious. Good bacteria in it aid in improving gut health and build immunity.

Number 2 Cottage cheese is widely eaten in every Indian home

Then comes cottage cheese, also popularly known as paneer. This soft cheese can be easily prepared at home. Paneer Bhurji, Achari Paneer, and Paneer Butter Masala are some of the most cooked dishes in Indian homes. This low-calorie food item has a good amount of protein in it. The superfood also helps in countering diabetes and aids muscle growth.

Number 3 It takes a year or two to make Parmesan cheese

Parmesan cheese is hard in texture and requires 12-24 months of time to prepare. This northern Italian food product has a strong flavor and is highly popular across the world. It is filled with nutrients like vitamins, calcium, protein, sodium, and phosphorous. As it contains high amounts of calcium and phosphorous, it helps in improving bone health and aids bone development.

Number 4 Cheddar cheese tastes great on a toast

Coming from England, the cheddar is one of the most nutritious cheeses and contains protein, fat, calcium, phosphorous, and vitamin K. It is made up of cow's milk by condensing it for several months, which gives it a mild to sharp taste. The benefits include good heart and bone health along with aiding blood circulation. It is mainly used in grilled toast or pasta.

Number 5 Feta cheese is rich in calcium and protein

This crumbly cheese originated in Greece and is prepared with goat's or sheep's milk. The best thing about feta is that it blends with any ingredient easily. Its tangy and creamy taste makes it a winner, although the downside is its high sodium content. It goes well with salads and in veggie dips, too. Feta cheese can also help you manage your weight.