Here's how to prevent your kids from playing video games

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 16, 2021, 04:10 pm

Playing video games continuously for longer time periods may result in unhealthy development

These days, kids are always busy with video games but this addiction has several side effects, some even remain permanently in life. A session for 30 minutes or so per day is fine, but if done for long periods of time, it may result in poor listening skills, anxiety, and unhealthy development. Myopia is another reason why screen time should be restricted for children.

Understanding

Try to play their video games with them

Children resort to diversions like video games to kill their loneliness. Nowadays, with nuclear families and both parents working, they are left on their own. To combat this, ask them to teach you video games and start playing with your children. Once you are on it, your children may understand your explanation as to why playing video games excessively could be harmful to them.

Timetable

Keep a track of the number of hours they play

Apart from this, you can also ask your child to keep a track of the number of hours spent on these video games. Do this for a week and make a chart of the data they share with you. Now, make a productive timetable. In this timetable, be practical and assign more hours for outdoor games and interesting indoor games other than video games.

Activities

Try to inculcate new activities for your kid

To prevent them from taking to video games again, introduce them to various creative activities. A new musical instrument or a dance class might help them realize what all other activities they have been missing out on due to video games. You can also get your child enrolled in a sport that they can keep getting better at as physical activities are a must.

Acknowledgement

Acknowledge your child's efforts in other activities, encourage them

As soon as your kid starts making efforts on improving other skills, acknowledge those sweet little achievements. This will make them happy and will motivate them to keep doing better. A study showed that, in an experiment, over 80% of kids whose efforts were appreciated in other activities have shown more interest in trying out other new activities. All the best!