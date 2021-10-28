Know which one is healthier among 'ghee' and butter

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 28, 2021, 12:03 pm

'Ghee' is clarified butter and is prepared by heating butter

Many people use butter in dishes to add flavor, while some use it as an alternative to cooking oil. On the other hand, ghee is clarified butter and is prepared by heating butter. Ghee has been used in Indian culture since ancient times and experts have said that it has several additional health benefits as compared to butter. Here's more.

Benefits

What are the benefits of 'ghee'?

Wondering what benefits ghee provides? Read the following: Ghee helps in regulating your digestion process and metabolism. It also boosts your immune system and vision. Ghee can also aid you in increasing your vitamin A intake. Additionally, it serves as a lubricating agent to improve nutrient absorption. Enhancing longevity, virility, and reduction of gut inflammation are among other benefits of ghee.

Details

'Ghee' can stay good for over three to four months

Ghee is made by heating butter to eliminate milk solids and water from fat. Several health experts say along with plenty of benefits, ghee has a better shelf-life than butter. It can be stored for over three-four months if kept at room temperature and one year if you store it in the refrigerator. Notably, ghee can be used by those who are lactose intolerant.

Difference

Why is 'ghee' a better choice than butter?

Both ghee and butter carry approximately cent percent of calories from fat. Additionally, ghee has a higher amount of fat than butter and offers more butyric acid and short-chain saturated fats. Also, ghee is better for people who are allergic to dairy products. Furthermore, there's no overall evidence that ghee is better than butter, but it has been proved that ghee has additional benefits.

Conclusion

Though both are good, ghee has some additional benefits

Ghee is a natural food that has a long history of culinary uses and medicinal purposes. Though both ghee and butter are good for health, if consumed in moderation, ghee has some additional benefits: - Presence of antioxidants to fight free radicals. - Rich in vitamin E. - Provides healthier skin and scalp and reduces hair loss. So, which one do you prefer?