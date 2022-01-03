#BeautyAlert: Microdosing is for sensitive skin beauties

Sneha Das Twitter Jan 03, 2022, 07:39 pm 2 min read

Microdosing focuses around the idea of less is more

Beauty experts keep coming up with various things to keep the industry alive. Microdosing is probably the result of one such endeavor. It plays on the hypothesis that using too many active ingredients in your skincare can cause skin damage. Microdosing is a minimalist skincare trend which uses a lower concentration of active ingredients to treat targeted areas. Here is more about it.

Definition What is skincare microdosing?

The primary objective of microdosing is to allow your skin to obtain the goodness of powerful active ingredients in a concise way and not overdo anything. Microdosing does not reduce the efficacy of ingredients but it involves a lower dose of them so that your skin is not hit too hard. Your skin is able to tolerate the microdoses without any side effects.

Benefits What are the benefits of microdosing?

Skincare microdosing works best for stressed or sensitive skin. Sensitive skin can use less quantity of the products and reap their benefits without the fear of breaking out. This trend helps to build a sustainable skincare routine as you tend to buy fewer products. Microdosing also gives you ample time to see whether the ingredient is actually working for your skin or not.

Ingredients Ingredients you should be microdosing

You can use 5-10% of Vitamin C to keep your skin hydrated and bright. You can use 5% of alpha hydroxy acids (AHA) to treat acne and hyperpigmentation. 1% of beta hydroxy acid (BHA) can be used to unclog pores while using .25-.5% retinol can help with wrinkles and fine lines. 2-5% of Vitamin B3 or Niacinamide can treat sun damage and hyperpigmentation.

Product Ingredients you shouldn't be microdosing

It is recommended to never microdose sunscreen as you need to use an adequate amount of the product to get the exact benefits. You are required to use enough sunscreen in order to utilize the SPF value that is mentioned on the product label. The protection gets diluted if the necessary product quantity isn't used, thus increasing the chances of sunburn.

Usage How do you microdose skincare products?

You can microdose skincare products in two ways. In case you have bought a product that is causing skin irritation but you don't want to waste it, then we recommend you use less than the amount recommended. The second way is more precise where you check the percentages in concentration for each and every ingredient on the label before purchasing the product.