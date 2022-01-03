5 tips to achieve damage-free straight hair

Follow these tips to get straight hair without any damage

Using a hot hair straightening iron is definitely not the best thing to do for your hair health. It strips off moisture from your hair and causes breakage. The good news is that you do not need to shun it completely. There are several things that you can do to protect your hair from heat damage. Read on to know more.

#1 Prep you hair strands with a smoothing shampoo and conditioner

Use a good-quality smoothing shampoo and conditioner to make the straightening process easier. Use a shampoo and conditioner that contains high-shine smoothing agents, marine botanicals, and keratin to prep your hair for future styling. The conditioner helps to restore moisture to your hair and makes it vibrant and healthy-looking. After this, you can use a smoothing oil or essential oil to finish the process.

#2 Use a hair mask regularly

Using a restorative hair mask regularly helps to lessen the damage caused by a straightener. It removes frizz, moisturizes your hair, and makes it appear straighter. If you use a straightener regularly, then choose a deep-moisturizing hair mask with argan oil. You can try a DIY hair mask using raw eggs, avocado, and honey to deeply condition your hair.

#3 Use a heat protectant before styling

After you have washed your hair, it's important to apply a powerful heat or thermal protectant spray to maintain your hair's shine and health. Just spray on some before straightening your hair to protect it from the damaging effects of the high temperature of the straightener. The spray will give a nice shine to your hair and make it manageable and smooth as well.

#4 Use a straightener with ceramic plates

Constant exposure to heat damages your hair and makes it look dry and dull. We recommend you use a flat iron with ceramic plates to keep your hair healthy. The ceramic plates have negatively charged ions that protect your hair. They also have tourmaline, a gemstone that makes your hair smooth. Also, start with the lowest temperature setting on your straightener to prevent damage.

#5 Use serums to counter damage

Finish with a nice serum to close the cuticles and lend a healthy shine to your hair. Choose a non-greasy serum with essential oils to bring back the lost moisture to your strands. A lightweight formula will absorb into your hair quicker, leaving a silky-smooth texture. It also helps to tame annoying baby hairs on your hairline.