Aug 01, 2021

Aloe vera is rich in essential nutrients like minerals, vitamins, and amino acids, and applying its oil to your hair is one of the best ways you can reap its benefits. Aloe vera hair oil can be easily made at home using just two ingredients and is just perfect to rejuvenate your hair. Read on to know about its preparation, benefits, and more.

Preparation

How to make aloe vera oil at home

To make the oil, you need one aloe vera leaf and half a cup of coconut oil. First, cut open the leaf and scoop out the gel. Crush it in a mixer and add it to a pan along with coconut oil. Keep stirring until the mixture turns brown. Once cooled, strain the oil from the residue and store it in a bottle.

Application

How to apply this oil to your hair

Remove any hair knots using a wide-toothed comb, and part your hair from the middle. Now gently apply the oil by focusing on the scalp and work it down your tresses. After massaging the oil on the hair, wrap your head with a lukewarm towel, so that the goodness of the oil is absorbed properly. Rinse with a mild shampoo after one hour.

Benefits

But, what are the benefits of using this oil

Aloe vera oil is a great way to treat damaged hair. If you notice that your hair is extremely dry, applying this oil twice a week will add moisture content and reverse the damage. Aloe vera is also a natural cleanser that removes dandruff and itchiness. Lastly, regular application of this magical oil strengthens your hair follicles and gives way to healthy hair.

Hair mask

Apply aloe vera mask, after the oil, to maximize benefits

As mentioned before, applying aloe vera oil to your hair has a lot of benefits. However, using an aloe vera hair mask, after the oil, will help maximize the absorption. Aloe vera masks can be made by mixing the gel with various ingredients like yogurt, apple cider vinegar, fenugreek, etc. Depending on your hair concern, you can choose the best ingredient to address it.