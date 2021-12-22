Lifestyle 5 ways to become less judgmental

5 ways to become less judgmental

Written by Sneha Das Twitter Published on Dec 22, 2021, 02:23 pm

Being judgmental can sometimes hurt people around us

Judging others is a human instinct that not only hurts people but also leaves a bad taste in our mouths. When we judge others for their choices, in a way we are also judging ourselves. Therefore, it is high time we drop this habit. Here are a few ways to be less judgmental and to start seeing the good in others.

#1 Observe your thoughts and develop self-awareness

The very first step to stop being judgmental is to catch yourself in the act. This cannot be achieved at one go and requires practice and some self-awareness. Try to observe your thoughts and when you catch yourself having critical thoughts about others, start questioning yourself. Consider if you or the other person will benefit from those thoughts. Try to compliment that person instead.

#2 Practice empathy

You can never know why some people behave a certain way. They might be dealing with something, consciously or unconsciously. Show some empathy, even if you are not aware of the other person's situation. Try to understand the other person's behavior in the context of a situation you had faced personally. This will give them the benefit of the doubt.

#3 Be curious rather than critical

Curiosity can be a great tool to overcome a judgmental attitude. Try to be more curious about something you don't understand instead of being too critical. Explore the reasons behind a certain behavior instead of dwelling on the negative points. For example, if you see someone getting angry often, reason it out. Think if they are having a tough time at home.

#4 Be more accepting of others

Each person is different and has their own ideas and opinions. Conflict is a natural by-product of being unique. Not every person is going to agree with you, try to accept that. Try to accept the person for who they are instead of thinking negatively and judging them. Focus on sharing your perspective instead of trying to change the other person's mind.

#5 Expand your social circle

Hanging out with diverse groups of people and expanding your social circle can help you to stay open-minded. Try to interact with people who are different from you, be it in race, caste, culture, interest, careers, or ideas. Being around people with different beliefs, perspectives and backgrounds will help you to become more understanding as you will learn about the challenges that others face.