Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 10, 2021, 06:05 pm

Apartments can prove to be a lot better option as compared to dorms

While joining a college, the most crucial decision one makes is choosing between college dorms and apartment living. In college dorms, students have the access to a few amenities which makes them a costlier option. On the other hand, many students choose apartments because of the freedom and independence they offer. So before you decide, here's our take on why apartment living is better.

Independence Apartments help you grow and become independent

Living all by yourself may not be easy but it lets you learn and grow as a person. You will learn to manage expenses and save money since you will be paying your bills. Apartments let you have your own space, a kitchen, your own bathroom, and more. You'll have your own room in the apartment which offers much-needed private time.

Cost Apartments are cheaper with better facilities

With dorms, you need to pay a fixed amount that covers your laundry and several other utilities. But with apartments, you can choose to take a service, you can choose to do your own laundry and save money. Several apartments offer facilities like swimming pools, badminton courts, and a gym. With dorms, you end up paying for several things you might not even use.

Freedom Apartments have fewer restrictions

Living in a college dorm is quite a lot like home whereas a student apartment is very different. You can have your own set of rules that are not as strict, and you end up creating a disciplined environment for yourself. You'll also have the freedom to invite guests, which is mostly frowned upon in college dorms.

Roommates You can choose your own roommate in apartments

If you have ever lived in a college dorm, you already know how hard it is to get a roommate you like. Asking for a change in roommate is difficult. However, with apartments, you are free to choose your roommate. Living with the people you like makes spending all those years away from home that much easier.

Other benefits Here are some other benefits of living in an apartment

Off-campus apartments for students may or may not be perfect but it's still way better than a cramped college dorm. You may have to share bathrooms with the entire people living on the same floor in college dorms. You can cook your own meals in apartments based on your liking and explore nearby areas.