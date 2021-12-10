Lifestyle 5 mouth-watering pasta dishes for Indian palate

5 mouth-watering pasta dishes for Indian palate

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Dec 10, 2021, 05:17 pm

Enjoy these Indian style pasta dishes at home

Italian delicacy pasta is a globally loved food. It is loved as much in the east, as it is in Europe or the USA. Pasta is a versatile dish. You can have it for lunch, breakfast, or dinner. It is also a great snack. What's more! You can add loads of veggies to make it healthy. Here are some mouth-watering Indian-style pasta recipes.

#1 Indian style Masala Macaroni Pasta

This Indian-style pasta dish is a one-pot meal that tastes delicious. All you need are some veggies and macaroni to make it at home. Indian spices add a rich flavor to this pasta recipe. It is easy to prepare, so it is a great option if you are not in the mood to cook. You can enjoy Masala Macaroni Pasta as a tea-time snack.

#2 Pasta In Mint Chutney

Credit: Pixabay

Another great Indian version of pasta is cooked with freshly ground mint (pudina), which has various nutritional benefits. While the red and white sauce kinds of pasta are popular, this green pasta is unique and filled with aromatic Indian spices, chilies, coriander, and tamarind paste for a tangy flavor. You can serve this Pasta In Mint Chutney with Garlic bread.

#3 Pav Bhaji Flavored Pasta

We Indians are great at experimenting with food. And someone invented the Pav Bhaji Flavored Pasta, also called the Fusion Fusilli Pasta. This finger-licking fusion recipe with the flavor of pav bhaji masala suits the Indian palate. You can easily prepare this pasta recipe at home and serve it with crusty pieces of bread, especially garlic bread.

#4 Chili-Capsicum Macaroni Pasta

Credit: Pixabay

The Chili Capsicum Macaroni pasta is a spicy and flavorful Indian-style pasta recipe. It's loaded with onion, garlic, and some sauces. It's a very easy-to-cook recipe that tastes absolutely yummy. You can add some veggies or make it as spicy as you wish to enjoy this awesome veg macaroni on a lazy day. Here's how to make the Chili Capsicum macaroni pasta.

#5 Chicken Tomato Macaroni

Chicken Tomato Macaroni recipe is another delicious pasta dish prepared with meat, macaroni, and freshly chopped tomatoes. For non-vegetarian pasta, you can choose to add chunks of chicken or sausages. The richness of this dish comes from the marinade. You can serve this Indian pasta dish with Garlic Bread Herb Butter. See how to cook Chicken Tomato Macaroni.