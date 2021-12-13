Lifestyle 8 deliciously refreshing salad ingredients

8 deliciously refreshing salad ingredients

Refreshing and flavorful salad ingredients that you need to try

Do you think salads only mean cucumber, onions, tomatoes, and a few green veggies? Then this is probably why you are not willing to give salads a try. Salads can get extremely versatile if you choose the correct ingredients. The right seasoning can make all the difference while retaining its health quotient. Here are some innovative ingredients to include in your bowl of salad.

Context Why does this story matter?

Salads are great for your health as they contain different types of vitamins, minerals, folic acid, and phytonutrients. It is also a natural source of fiber and keeps chronic diseases like heart ailments and cancer at bay. Salads help you shed those extra kilos and provide hydration to your body. You can also boost your daily intake of healthy fats with salads.

Information A salad a day keeps diseases at bay

According to a study, eating a good and healthy salad every day is directly correlated with higher levels of nutrients. People who consume salads are expected to meet recommended intake of folic acid, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E.

1 & 2 Olives and crunchy chickpeas

Did you know olives are present in every Mediterranean meal? These tiny fruits are a burst of flavor and are rich in Vitamin E, copper, iron, and antioxidants. Apart from this, adding chickpeas to your salads takes the nutrition quotient a notch higher. They are rich in protein and fiber and are hearty enough to serve as a meal on their own.

3 & 4 Broccoli and kidney beans

Broccoli is a great choice when it comes to salads and is rich in fiber, calcium, vitamins, folate, and lutein. It adds a crisp, fresh, and crunchy element to your salad, making it extremely nutritious and tasty. Apart from this, kidney beans can also be your go-to salad ingredient. They are high in protein and will also keep you full for a longer time.

5 & 6 Green onions and spinach

Green onions are good for your overall health. They are packed with essential nutrients, fiber and also have antiviral properties. Green onions also add great taste, color, and crunch to your salads. According to research, one cup of spinach gives you 58 micrograms of folate which reduces the risk of developing heart disease. Try this powerhouse ingredient for a simple and refreshing salad.

7 & 8 Freshly ground black pepper and turmeric

Salads need some spices and seasoning too to make them appetizing. Black pepper is the most underrated salad ingredient and adds that extra pop of fire to your salads. According to research, it relieves pain, reduces appetite, and promotes gut health. Turmeric is also a super-powerful seasoning option for your salads. It has anti-inflammatory properties and adds flavor and color to any salad dressing.

Drizzle Don't forget the salad dressing

Salad dressing can completely turn your boring salad around and as opposed to popular belief, they are not necessarily unhealthy. The Vinaigrette is the best choice and is made up of olive oil or any other salad oil, vinegar, some herbs, salt, and sugar, among other ingredients, depending on the recipe. Use yogurt instead of mayonnaise and cream for a creamy salad dressing.