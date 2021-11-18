This is how you can ease your nagging menopause symptoms

Nov 18, 2021

Menopause occurs due to the lack of estrogen and progesterone hormones in women

Joint pains, weight fluctuations, anxiety, and mood changes are among the common symptoms of menopause that give women a hard time. Such changes take place due to the lack of estrogen and progesterone hormones in women. Though there isn't a prescribed treatment to get rid of these symptoms, healthcare experts suggest low-impact workouts may reduce them. Here are more ways to ease the symptoms.

Walking

Go for walks to ease joint pain, stiffness during menopause

Estrogen's function is to decrease inflammation. However, since these hormone levels are reduced at the time of menopause, women experience joint pains, especially in the areas of shoulders, knees, elbows, hands, and neck. Experts have said that a minimum of 150 minutes of low-resistance cardio workouts such as walking per week can aid you in easing joint pain and stiffness during menopause.

Muscle mass

Use weights to maintain muscle mass, recover from muscle loss

Reduction of muscle and bone mass is a key problem during this period. Studies found that muscle cells start to vanish with a decrease in estrogen. This is why it is important to do some weight-lifting exercises. Experts have also said that the addition of weights in exercises may help in maintaining muscle mass. Opt for small hand/wrist weights that can be easily carried.

Mental health

Music can help lessen anxiety and control emotions

A lot of behavioral changes like mood swings, loneliness, and anxiety can be prevented by walking. Walk with a friend to skip such problems. Moreover, some studies have shown that music can also help lessen anxiety and control emotions. So try making a new playlist of songs that will surely uplift your mood and listen to them while walking.

Routine

Make walking a part of your regular routine

In order to reduce menopause symptoms, it is important to incorporate the above-mentioned workouts into your daily routine. Moreover, to achieve 150 minutes of weekly workout, try to do at least a 30-minute workout in your free time every day for five days and give your body adequate rest, too. Also, go for walk outdoors to enjoy nature, especially in the blissful morning hours.