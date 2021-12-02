Lifestyle Olive oil: 5 reasons why you should embrace it today

Olive oil is an all-rounder oil and a key component of the Mediterranean diet

Olive oil is an all-rounder oil and a key component of the Mediterranean diet. Lately, it has found a huge market in India. Even the world's youngest self-made billionaire and model Kylie Jenner has confessed her love for it. From being used for cooking to multi-tasking as a skin care product, this oil offers ample benefits. Let's take a look.

Context Why does this story matter?

Wellness experts say that olive oil contains monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs) which come under the list of healthy fats. This light oil comes with a neutral taste, is rich in antioxidants, and has been shown to reduce one's risk for heart disease. Additionally, studies suggest that olive oil does not lead to weight gain and in some cases can even lead to weight loss.

Reason 1 Olive oil is good for your liver

A laboratory study has revealed that olive oil's molecules aid in preventing liver damage. In addition, the presence of MUFAs in this oil has also shown surprising benefits in putting a stop to inflammation, insulin resistance, and oxidative stress. Notably, regular consumption of olive oil may also help reduce the accumulation of fat in the liver.

Reason 2 It can cut risk of cardiovascular diseases

Did you know consumption of olive oil can lead to higher life expectancy? Experts said those who ate over half a tablespoon of this oil each day had a 15% reduced risk of having any cardiovascular diseases and a 21% reduced risk of coronary heart disease. It may lower down blood pressure which is one of the biggest risk factors for heart-health problems.

Reason 3 Some experts believe olive oil can prevent cancer

Free radicals are believed to be the main reason behind cancer. Researchers believe that the anti-oxidants present in olive oil can reduce the oxidative damage caused by these free radicals, thus avoiding cancer. Studies suggest than compounds present in olive oil can even fight cancer cells. However, a lot more study is needed to understand olive oil's potential in avoiding cancer.

Reason 4 Olive oil is good for your hair as well

Olive oil is rich in vitamin E which may help transform your hair, make it stronger, and ward off hair fall. Moreover, if you apply olive oil in your hair on a regular basis, you may witness the reduction of split ends as well. For best results, massage your scalp with slightly warm olive oil for about 20 minutes before washing your hair.

Reason 5 It can do wonders to your skin

The light texture of the oil makes it an ideal non-sticky moisturizer that is long-lasting and is suitable for all skin types. It serves as a good makeup remover too. It can also help with dull and brittle nails and improve nail health. It will regenerate your brittle nails and bring them back to life.