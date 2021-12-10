Lifestyle 5 hair colors that suit Indian skin tones

If you are looking to change the color of your hair, take a minute to go through a few pointers to keep in mind while zeroing in on the color. Your skin tone plays a big role in determining the right hair color, and oftentimes Indians are left searching for options to choose from. Here are a few colors great for Indian women.

#1 Burgundy on black hair suit warmer skin tones

Do you have skin like actress Priyanka Chopra? If you do, get your hair colored black and add some burgundy on top or on the ends. Burgundy looks natural and subtle on people who have warmer skin with a lot of golden or olive tones. Burgundy is darker than red and has a cooler hue. It's different from auburn and other red colors.

#2 Anushka Sharma's copper on brown look

If your skin tone matches actress Anushka Sharma's, you can go for brown hair color with copper toward the end of the tresses. This is best for those who are looking to color their hair for the first time. It is safe and has little chance of going wrong. This creates an illusion of the brown turning into copper and looks beautiful.

#3 Neutral-toned chocolate brown color looks natural on everyone

Dark chocolate-brown hair looks great on all skin tones. Natural and subtle, dark chocolate doesn't make a dramatic difference to your look. This is why it is another great option for those looking to carefully tread the path. What this color does is make your hair look multi-dimensional. Kareena Kapoor Khan has carried chocolate brown tresses several times and has looked stunning as ever.

#4 Dark, blackish-brown color works well for wavy hair

If you are looking for something dramatic, then choose Deepika Padukone's dark, blackish-brown hair color with lighter highlights. Color your hair dark brown and add auburn and caramel color highlights over it. What this does is lend texture to your hair. It works great for those with thin and wavy hair. Different colored highlights create an illusion of more body and volume.

#5 Does blonde look bad on Indian skin tones?

Not, really. If you have dusky skin with red/pink undertones, an ashy pale blonde looks best as it neutralizes the redness in your skin. But, it's the warmth of your skin's undertones that makes a difference when you pick a hair color. While the darker shades of hair color look great on Indians, the lighter versions mostly go as highlighters with a darker base.