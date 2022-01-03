5 things to do in Bikaner

Bikaner houses some beautiful forts and palaces to explore

Located in northwest Rajasthan, Bikaner is the ideal place to visit for an adventure-packed desert vacation. The place is well-known as the Camel Country for producing the world's best-riding camels. From exploring archaeological forts and palaces to enjoying the thrilling camel safari, Bikaner offers countless memorable experiences. Here are the top five activities you shouldn't miss when in Bikaner.

Information How to reach Bikaner?

The closest airport to Bikaner is the Jodhpur Airport from where you can get a taxi/bus to reach the city. If you are traveling by train, then reach the Lalgarh Railway Station or Bikaner Junction which is six kilometers away from the main city.

#1 Enjoy the thrilling camel safari

Bikaner is popularly known for housing the best desert camels. Therefore, when here, you cannot miss the iconic camel safari as you pass through the mesmerizing surroundings and golden sand dunes. Also, do visit the place in January to witness the colorful Camel Festival. The two-day festival features decorative camels and various cultural events like vibrant folk dance, grand processions, and fun-filled camel rides.

#2 Explore the majestic Junagarh Fort

If you are a history buff and an admirer of architecture, you need to visit the fascinating Junagarh Fort. The fort has an ancient and impressive architectural design of historical significance that is sure to blow your mind. Previously called Chintamani Mahal, the fort was built in the early 20th century by Raja Rai Singh. The fort also houses several palaces, gardens, and temples.

#3 Seek blessings at the Karni Mata Temple

Karni Mata Temple, also known as the Rat Temple, is a unique religious site in Bikaner. The temple is popularly known for housing approximately 25,000 black rats who are also worshiped by the devotees. It is 600 years old and was built by Maharaja Ganga Singh. The building is constructed in Mughal-style architecture with eye-catching marble carvings.

#4 Marvel at the stunning architecture of the Lalgarh Palace

The stunning and mesmerizing architecture of the Lalgarh Palace is sure to catch your eye. It gives you the chance to witness the rich and royal culture of Rajasthan. The magnificent building was constructed using red sandstones from the Thar Desert and displays a mix of Rajput, Mughal, and European architectural styles. The palace is now used as a heritage hotel featuring luxury rooms.

#5 Try Bikaner's local cuisine

Bikaner offers a variety of authentic Rajasthani delicacies that you can relish and enjoy. When here, do try the popular Bikaneri Bhujia that is made with gram flour and moth beans. This crispy snack originated from Bikaner and is a local tea staple here. Other items that you can try here are raj kachori, gatte ki sabzi, dal bati churma, ghevar, and laal maans.