5 authentic vegetarian Rajasthani recipes

Published on Dec 09, 2021, 09:27 pm

From flavorful rotis, dal baati churma, to spicy curries, Rajasthani cuisine is popular among Indians and foreigners alike. While there are some dishes we all have heard of, there is a largely unexplored side to Rajasthani cuisine. If you are a foodie and enjoy vegetarian dishes, you must give some of these authentic dishes a try. Here are a few of them.

#1 Veg Jaipuri for a comforting treat

Veg Jaipuri is a recipe prepared with seasonal vegetables and aromatic spices. This Rajasthani dish is super delicious and nutritious. However, it is on the heavier side as it contains cream or khoya. To make Veg Jaipuri, you will need coriander seeds, cashew nuts, boiled veggies, and dry spices. You can opt for either khoya or cream and even add a little paneer.

#2 Papad ki Sabji is easy to make

A great dish from the land of royals is the Papad ki Sabji. This dish requires a handful of ingredients. The gravy works well with Bajra roti, paranthas, or any bread. All you need is papad, onions, some spices, and yogurt to prepare this dish. It is easy and quick to make and very fulfilling. See the full recipe here.

#3 Stuffed bottle gourd in Rajasthani style (Bharwa Lauki Ki Sabji)

Many of you may not be fond of this green vegetable. But, Bharwa Lauki Ki Sabji in authentic Rajasthani style is a dish you won't be able to resist. Rich and flavorful, it comprises a tangy tomato gravy and paneer stuffed bottle gourd. The delicacy is often served on special occasions. See how to prepare Bharwa Lauki ki Sabji.

#4 Chickpea flour dumplings gravy (Gatte Ki Sabji)

Gatte Ki Sabji is another finger-licking traditional vegetarian recipe from Rajasthan. It is basically made of steamed chickpea flour dumplings. This Rajasthani dish is cooked in rich spices, that lend a strong aroma and flavor to it. This mouth-watering vegan and gluten-free recipe complements any meal. You can enjoy it with either rice or roti. Here is how to prepare Gatte Ki Sabji.

#5 Jhajariya: Creamy corn halwa

No meal is complete without dessert. Jhajariya is a creamy halwa made of corn. You need a cup of sweet powdered corn, ghee, milk, sugar, and some dried fruits to prepare this Rajasthani sweet dish. This sweet dish is packed with protein, Vitamin C, antioxidants, and fat. You can have it either after lunch or dinner. Here's how to prepare creamy corn Rajasthani halwa.