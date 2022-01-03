Post-holiday blues? 5 ways to return to work stress-free

Post-holiday blues is a real thing

Are you suffering from post-holiday blues? Here is how you can tell. Are you anxious about going back to work? Are you experiencing low energy, low concentration levels, and insomnia? Is your mind racing thinking about the routine, backlog work, and generally the work environment? If you answered yes for most of the above questions, read on to know how to fight it.

#1 Organize and prioritize

You are probably returning to a huge backlog of work and unread emails. Just thinking about it all can stress you out. Organize your day and make a schedule. Prioritize things that need to be done first. Don't procrastinate, but don't be in a hurry to clear up everything in one day. Clean your desk, grab a water bottle and a cup of coffee.

#2 Catch up with your co-workers

Talk to your co-workers if you need to kick start your day on a happy note. Take a coffee break and talk to your colleagues about their holiday experiences. This will cheer up everyone and help speed up the work. Remember, good communication can have a positive impact on the workplace, while lack of communication can make you feel dull.

#3 Eat healthy and stay hydrated

Holidays comprise high-calorie foods that can make us lethargic. Obviously, this will impact your work. So take a vow to only eat healthy food for a few days to get the rhythm back. Oatmeal, oysters, and beans are top energy-boosting foods. Walnuts and berries are other great options. You can also try a few detox drinks to flush out toxins and regain energy.

#4 Don't be in a rush

As we said before, go easy on handling pending work. Holidays are meant to rejuvenate and relax you. Their whole purpose will be defeated if you stress yourself again about work. So take things slow. Take short breaks, take a walk, have coffee, and have a good lunch. All this will help you get back to work feeling refreshed. Delegate some work if possible.

#5 Practice self-care

Start with a morning routine that will make you happy. A little self-care can keep you motivated for the entire day. Don't reach out for your phone first thing in the morning. Exercise or do a bit of yoga. A morning walk also comes with countless benefits. Practice meditation to calm yourself. Mindfulness is another great way to maneuver through the day.