Coffee is one of the most consumed beverages in the world. But why simply sip on it when you can use it to make delicious desserts. You can put coffee in ice creams, puddings, cakes, pastries, and a whole lot more. Coffee adds a different layer to desserts and is great for cutting through the sweetness. Take a look at some yummy coffee desserts.

Number 1 Coffee Brownies

Chocolate brownies have an intensely rich chocolate flavor. If you are not a fan of this rich sweetness, then add a bit of coffee powder to the batter. Lattes prove that coffee and chocolate are a heavenly combination, so go ahead and bake this dessert. Just be careful with the amount of coffee powder. Here is the recipe.

Number 2 Coffee Mousse

Coffee mousse is a delectable and decadent dessert and can be a perfect end to a candlelight dinner. You can top up the mousse with chocolate sauce. The fluffy, creamy, and super delicious mousse can easily be prepared with the help of a few ingredients. All you need is castor sugar, instant coffee powder, eggs, thickened cream, and gelatine powder. Here is the recipe.

Number 3 Chocolate Cappuccino Cheesecake

The silky-smooth Chocolate Cappuccino Cheesecake will become your favorite dessert once you taste it. It has a rich coffee flavor and the yumminess of the cheesecake. However, a cheesecake needs time to set, so bake it at least 24 hours before you plan to serve it. You can also add cinnamon flavor to your cheesecake for a more delightful taste. Here is the recipe.

Number 4 Coffee Caramels

If you are a candy and coffee lover, imagine having a Coffee Caramel with a buttery texture and an intense smoky flavor. Sounds mouth-watering right? These chewy caramel candies are great for those who are just entering the arena of candy making. The overwhelming taste of coffee in this dessert is a delight for coffee lovers. Here is the recipe.

Number 5 Vegan Mocha Cake

A perfect weeknight dessert, this Mocha Cake is a Vegan's delight. It has no dairy, no refined sugar, and no eggs. So it is also great for those looking to cut calories and those who are allergic to eggs. Despite all this, it is a decadent cake with a rich coffee flavor. Here is the recipe.