Here's how to reverse sun damage

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 15, 2021, 06:08 pm

Even mild sun can lead your skin to age

Soaking in the sun is the best feeling in winters. But don't forget it is still damaging to your skin. Prolonged exposure to the sun can lead your skin to age quickly, get burnt, and cause several other skin issues. However, if your skin has already borne the brunt of the sun, there are a few things you can do to reverse it.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sun damage is the major reason behind several skin conditions and, believe it or not, around 80% of visible aging is caused by exposure to ultraviolet rays of the sun. It can worsen the condition of hyperpigmentation and cause blisters. Moreover, certain ingredients in your skincare products may make you prone to sun damage. So sunscreens are an absolute must.

Sunscreens Use sunscreen at all times during the day

If you are experiencing sunburn, experts recommend applying broad-spectrum sunscreen of at least 30 SPF (Sun Protection Factor) and reapplying every 80 minutes during the day, both indoors and outdoors. Moreover, sunscreen can also protect you from the blue rays emitted by your screens. Studies suggest that this blue light coming from our phones and laptops also causes aging.

Ingredients Reversing sun-related aging

UV light prompts the damage of elastin and fibers in the skin that further causes wrinkles. Antioxidants like beta-carotene can reduce sun-induced wrinkles and can be found in vegetables like spinach. Retinoids can increase the collagen in your skin and act as an anti-aging compound. Creams with Vitamin C or coffeeberry extract can also significantly reduce sun damage.

Foods Eat healthy and stay hydrated

Intake of fresh fruits and green veggies on a regular basis is highly important. Healthcare professionals recommend the consumption of foods rich in water, such as cucumbers, berries, tomatoes, citrus fruits. Water is a miracle drink. Drink plenty of water during the day to avoid your skin from becoming drier due to the harmful effect of UV rays. Further, reduce your alcohol intake.

Precautions Here are some steps to protect yourself from the sun

Source: Unsplash

The effect of UV rays is maximum between 10 am to 4 pm, so try to avoid direct exposure during this time period. Wearing light-colored outfits and loose-fit, full-sleeve clothes will secure your skin from getting tanned or sunburnt. Sunlight can also damage your eyes, so don't forget to use sunglasses when you head out of the home.