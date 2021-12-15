Lifestyle 5 must-visit places in Hyderabad

The capital of Telangana, Hyderabad, the city of Pearls, is famous for its astonishing architecture, magnificent monuments, and decadent food. The land of Nizams is a beautiful blend of history and modernity that can hypnotize all tourists. What's more, the city, also known as Biryani Paradise, has a lot in store for people of all age groups. Here are some must-visit places in Hyderabad.

How to reach Hyderabad?

Hyderabad is one of the most frequently-visited tourist cities in the country. It has three major railway stations that are well-connected with almost all the major cities of India. The Hyderabad airport is approximately eight kilometers away from the city with several transportation facilities. One can also avail regular state roadways or private cars and buses to reach the city.

Hussain Sagar Lake

Hussain Sagar Lake is located just two kilometers away from the center of the town. The lake connects Secunderabad and Hyderabad and has a Buddha statue built in the middle of the lake. It is a heart-shaped lake and was built in 1563 by Hazrat Hussain Shah Wali. So don't miss out on spending a lovely evening over here.

Golconda Fort

Situated 11 km away from the city, Golconda Fort is a popular tourist attraction. The fort is surrounded by diamond mines like Kollur Mine and was once known as the Diamond Capital of India. Fun fact: If you clap at the entrance of this fort, it can be heard at the highest point in the fort, known as the Bala Hissor Pavilion.

Charminar

Located in the old city, Charminar is a widely-known tourist spot. It was constructed in 1591 by Sultan Mohammad Quli Qutb Shah as a symbol of prayer to the almighty to keep people away from deadly diseases. The landmark has 45 prayer spaces with four elegant minarets extended toward the sky. Don't forget to visit the Charminar Bazaar for vintage coins and fashion accessories.

Ramoji Film City

The city is also home to Ramoji Film City. Spread over a huge area of 2,000 acres, it is the biggest film city across the globe. The largest integrated film city is also certified by the Guinness Book of World Records. You can enjoy a variety of things here ranging from fascinating live stunt shows, rolling landscapes, beautiful gardens, and super thrill rides.

Wonderla Amusement Park

Wonderla Amusement Park is the most exciting place in the city that offers a remarkable experience, especially if you are traveling with kids. The amusement park has over 40 thrilling rides or you can also simply relax by the pool under the bright sunlight. It has several fun programs like rain dance and shows like Adventures of Chikku.