Here's why collagen intake is important for you

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 13, 2021, 04:45 pm

Collagen is one of the key components of connective tissues that form various parts of the body

Collagen is a protein that keeps our joints and skin healthy. It is one of the key components of connective tissues that form various parts of the body such as ligaments, skin, muscles, and tendons. Increasing your collagen consumption can lead to improved skin and hair health, increase muscle mass, and help relieve joint pain. Here are some ways collagen helps you stay healthy.

Skin It can enhance your skin

Studies have found that collagen peptides or their supplements act as an anti-aging remedy, thus reducing wrinkles and skin dryness. The consumption of collagen supplements also regulates the production of other proteins like elastin and fibrillin that can aid in the structuring of your skin. Some healthcare experts say that it can even help reduce acne but there's no science-backed evidence on it.

Muscle mass It can uplift your muscle mass

We all know that protein intake is crucial to build muscle mass and to keep your muscles strong. Studies have recommended that collagen supplements can improve your muscle mass, especially in people with sarcopenia, a condition that leads to loss of muscle mass, particularly due to aging. Consumption of collagen peptides or supplements along with strength training can significantly improve and increase muscle mass.

Heart and brain It regulates heart and brain health

Collagen gives a structure to your arteries and the absence of it can make your arteries weak and fragile resulting in the condition of atherosclerosis, a disease that takes place due to the narrowing of the arteries that can lead to heart attack and stroke. Some experts claim that the consumption of collagen can improve mood swings and decreases symptoms of anxiety.

Bones It can reduce bone loss

Collagen in your body declines as you age, just like bone mass, and leads to osteoporosis, thereby increasing the risk of bone fractures. Studies have shown that collagen supplement hinders the breakdown of bones. Moreover, oral collagen supplements also relieve joint pain. Around three to five months of regular intake of these supplements is needed before you start seeing results.

Other Here are some other benefits

Healthcare professionals have claimed that daily consumption of these supplements aid in the thickening of hair. In a study in women, two weeks of collagen consumption led to significantly better growth of nails and reduced brittleness. Bone broth, egg whites, berries, citrus and tropical fruits are a few foods that will help your body produce collagen naturally.