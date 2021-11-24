Are pickles or other fermented foods healthy? Find out here!

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 24, 2021, 05:10 pm

Did you know mango pickle can be made in ten days?

Who doesn't enjoy a pickle with a hearty meal? But do you know what goes into making that or any fermented food? Well, fermentation is a preservation method that takes place when yeast and bacteria break down the sugars in a food item. Consuming fermented foods not only enhances the taste, but also increases probiotics, which supplement gut health. They also improve digestion.

Importance

Why does this story matter?

Fermented foods have been in use since generations and centuries, for a reason. The method of preserving food while keeping its essence intact is practiced by many people. You won't believe there are more than 1,000 types of fermented food items. Some of the popular ones include wine, beer, yogurt, milk, pickles, etc. This story aims to elaborate all about them.

Pluses

Consuming fermented food promotes good heart health

There are numerous advantages of consuming fermented items. For instance, they help contain high blood pressure, fight obesity, and aid heart health. Apart from the aforementioned benefits, eating them helps in managing your waistline too, betters neuron function, and supports recuperation post-workout. The best fermented food is yogurt, which helps improve even Type-2 diabetes. They also promote immunity in the body to fight diseases.

Minuses

But, there is a downside to fermented items as well

To each his own is a perfect example for fermented foods. Every individual is different, so the capacity to digest fermented food varies from one person to another. The presence of high probiotics can sometimes lead to bloating. It is advisable to read the nutritional label on the product for items like pickles that have a high quantity of oil, spices, and salt.

List

Some of the items that can be easily fermented

The easiest product to ferment at your home is yogurt. You can add some amount of already available yogurt, including some milk. Let it sit for some time in the refrigerator. Ta-Da! Your homemade dahi is ready. Similarly, you can make fermented apple juice, fermented tomato ketchup, cheese, pickled veggies from the comfort of your own kitchen. These food items also last long.

Information

You should consult a doctor before consuming these food items

Since fermented foods have their share of drawbacks, people who suffer from immunity-related diseases must avoid them. The good bacteria present in these food items can hamper the medication of a person. Hence, it is always advisable to seek a doctor's opinion. Also, while fermenting any food item, read the process online as different items require different time duration and vessels for preparation.