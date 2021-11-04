Need a post-Diwali detox plan? Follow these effective tips

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 04, 2021, 10:45 am

It's time to get back to a healthy lifestyle and start making good choices

Festivals are always special but this is also the time when we do not pay much attention to our health and gorge on sweets and other such delicious high-calorie foods. But after the festival gets over, it will be time to get back to a healthy lifestyle and bid farewell to those pakoras and kachoris, isn't it? Here are some post-Diwali detox tips.

Replacements

Take your time to adjust, replace unhealthy snacking

First off, let's start with a basic detox plan. We can add oats, a bowl of salad, fruits, and juices to our meals for cleansing our bodies. It might not be possible to cut back on all the unhealthy eating in just one day, so let's begin with replacements. You can have nuts and a handful of other dry fruits to avoid unhealthy snacks.

Mindful eating

Eat mindfully, say goodbye to processed foods

It's time to say goodbye to processed foods and welcome mindful eating. Try to control your cravings for foods that have excess sugar, processed carbohydrates, and fats. Make healthier choices like brown rice, dal, and sauteed or steamed veggies. With a little focus on your diet, you can eat foods that can make you feel full for a longer duration such as rice.

Vegetables

Do a veggie cleanse and hydrate more

Green veggies are often ignored during festivals but now is the time we need to get back to consuming them. These are the powerhouses of nutrients and can curb your hunger for a few hours. They will detoxify your body naturally as well. Furthermore, nothing matches the power of adequate consumption of water and it will also help your skin to rejuvenate.

Physical health

Get back to a good sleeping schedule, start exercising

During the festive days, our sleep schedules also go for a toss. So, as a way to come back to a normal routine, let's start with a good 7-8-hour-long nap every day. Post-Diwali detox also calls for a workout routine. For the first few days, you can do basic cardio and stretching exercises. Don't forget to start with a healthy morning routine as well.