'Udaipur Files' will premiere as usual: SC rejects urgent hearing

The Supreme Court of India has refused to give an urgent hearing to a plea seeking a stay on the release of the film Udaipur Files, which is based on the 2022 murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan . The plea was filed by Mohammad Javed, one of the eight accused in the case, who argued that releasing the film would affect his right to a fair trial. Udaipur Files starring Vijay Raaz will hit theaters on Friday.

Details What was argued in court A bench of justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi heard the plea on Wednesday. Advocate Pyoli, appearing for Javed, argued that the trial was at a crucial stage with witnesses being produced. She said, "The movie is regarding a murder case where the trial is at a crucial stage. Witnesses are being produced and the release of the movie will hamper my right to a fair trial."

Objection Here's how the court responded Pyoli also objected to the film's portrayal of the accused, saying it presented a one-sided view of the incident. She said, "They are portraying the incident as a true story, reflecting only the prosecution side. Hence, I am seeking a stay on the release of the movie." The Supreme Court bench responded by saying, "Let it be released." "You make a request before the concerned court on opening day." The court will reopen after vacation on July 14.