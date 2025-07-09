'Udaipur Files' will premiere as usual: SC rejects urgent hearing
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India has refused to give an urgent hearing to a plea seeking a stay on the release of the film Udaipur Files, which is based on the 2022 murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan. The plea was filed by Mohammad Javed, one of the eight accused in the case, who argued that releasing the film would affect his right to a fair trial. Udaipur Files starring Vijay Raaz will hit theaters on Friday.
Details
What was argued in court
A bench of justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi heard the plea on Wednesday. Advocate Pyoli, appearing for Javed, argued that the trial was at a crucial stage with witnesses being produced. She said, "The movie is regarding a murder case where the trial is at a crucial stage. Witnesses are being produced and the release of the movie will hamper my right to a fair trial."
Objection
Here's how the court responded
Pyoli also objected to the film's portrayal of the accused, saying it presented a one-sided view of the incident. She said, "They are portraying the incident as a true story, reflecting only the prosecution side. Hence, I am seeking a stay on the release of the movie." The Supreme Court bench responded by saying, "Let it be released." "You make a request before the concerned court on opening day." The court will reopen after vacation on July 14.
Case details
Lal was murdered for supporting Nupur Sharma
Lal was murdered in Udaipur in June 2022 for sharing a social media post supporting the comments made against Prophet Muhammad by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The main assailants, Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous, who were arrested by the Rajasthan Police soon after the incident, had even recorded a video claiming responsibility for the murder and displayed the weapon used to kill him. The case was investigated by the National Investigation Agency and is awaiting trial.