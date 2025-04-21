What's the story

Comedian Samay Raina has landed in more trouble after the Supreme Court of India flagged his controversial comments mocking an infant suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Hearing an intervention application by the Cure SMA Foundation of India, the Apex Court was "really disturbed" by Raina's comments.

The court will now hear the case regarding the jokes separately.

This comes when Raina is already embroiled in the India's Got Latent controversy.