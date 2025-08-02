IOC buys US crude, defying pressure over Russian oil imports

India's largest oil refiner, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) , has purchased at least five million barrels of crude oil from the US . This purchase occurred amid pressure from Washington and Europe over its Russian oil purchases. The deal was struck in addition to another two million barrels sourced from Abu Dhabi, traders familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Strategic shift IOC's recent purchases signal shift in strategy The recent purchases by IOC have been both large and for relatively immediate delivery, which is unusual for the company. Earlier this week, state-owned processors were asked to devise plans for buying non-Russian crude oil. This comes after the European Union and the US criticized India's refiners for buying Russian oil and supporting Moscow amid its war in Ukraine.

Tariff threats Trump threatens tariffs on Russian oil buyers, including India US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil. He specifically called out India in a recent post, saying it would face an additional economic penalty for its continued purchases. Despite the threats, Livia Gallarati, global crude lead at consultant Energy Aspects, believes physical players are unlikely to take the risk of buying Russian barrels at current high prices.

Diversification IOC's urgent demand for crude reflected in recent purchases The recent surge in buying activity by IOC is seen as a move to diversify away from Russian crude oil supplies. Earlier this week, IOC sought crude supplies through multiple back-to-back purchase tenders, which traders said was unusual for the company and indicated an urgent demand for crude. The company also bought four million barrels of West African crude and the UAE's Murban crude earlier this week.