BCB admits Mirpur pitch not up to mark: Details here
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has admitted that the pitch at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur is not up to the mark. BCB's cricket operations chairman Nazmul Abedin said they never asked for a slow and low wicket. His comments come after Bangladesh's recent 2-1 series win over Pakistan at SBNS, which was criticized due to the unfavorable batting conditions on the first two matches' pitches.
Pitch problems
SBNS surface not meeting expectations, says Nazmul Abedin
Nazmul Abedin has criticized the SBNS surface for not meeting expectations. "I think there was an attempt to make it sporting, but they couldn't do it," he said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. He added that the responsibility lies with those in charge of preparing it and clarified that the board never instructed for a low and slow wicket.
Visibility concerns
BCB president's take on pitch
BCB president Aminul Islam had also criticized the SBNS pitch, saying batters struggle to see the ball due to its black soil. Nazmul echoed this sentiment, explaining that lack of natural grass on the wicket causes friction with soil and absorbs color from it. He said this process makes a white ball look darker over time, affecting visibility.
Improvement plans
BCB looking at ways to improve Mirpur wicket
Nazmul said that the board is looking at ways to improve the Mirpur wicket. He suggested that either the entire soil base may have to be removed or the process of preparing it changed. "I hope that some changes will come in this area in the near future, and that we'll see a better wicket in Mirpur," he added.
Asia Cup preparations
Asia Cup squad to be finalized soon, says Nazmul
Nazmul said the board is closely watching the ongoing T20I series between A team and High Performance (HP) Unit in Chattogram with an eye on the upcoming Asia Cup. He said, "There are players here who can play in the Asia Cup - it's not that there aren't." However, he added that their chances depend on selectors' decision.