Decoding the top 5 ODI matches of 2023

Sports

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:53 pm Dec 24, 202312:53 pm

Glenn Maxwell played a sensational knock to deny Afghanistan (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

With 2023 coming to an end, we look back at the memorable ODI clashes from the year, which have been filled with plenty of action and drama throughout. From the bilateral series, Asia Cup, and the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, several games were top-notch. Some of the matches were edge-of-the-seat thrillers while others were a spectacle. We decode the best ODIs from 2023.

Pakistan triumphed over Afghanistan in a thriller

In August 2023, Afghanistan posted a total of 300/5 batting first courtesy of Rahmanullah Gurbaz's exceptional 151 in Hambantota. In reply, Pakistan had a decent start as Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam slammed fifties. However, the Men in Green had a collapse and despite Shadab Khan's brilliance, they needed 11 runs from the last over. It was Naseem Shah who steered Pakistan home.

India's dominance over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final

India and Sri Lanka rightfully reached the 2023 Asia Cup final as they both were the most consistent teams in the tournament. But Mohammed Siraj's exceptional 6/21 saw SL bundled out for 50 runs batting first. The Indian speedster made the new ball talk and none of the SL batters could handle it. India won the match by 10 wickets, winning the Asia Cup.

Australia's win against South Africa in the World Cup semi-final

The World Cup semi-final clash between Australia and South Africa became an all-time classic. Batting first, SA were reduced to 24/4 but David Miller hammered a century and guided SA to 212. In reply, Australia started brilliantly but as the SA spinners came into play, the Aussies were in a fix. Eventually, it was Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, who steered them home.

South Africa's narrow escape against Pakistan in the World Cup

In the 2023 World Cup. batting first, Babar Azam-led side was all out for 270 in 46.4 overs. Babar and Saud Shakeel hammered crucial fifties as Tabraiz Shamsi claimed 4/60 from his 10 overs. In reply, SA were cruising along at one stage before losing their way and being reduced to 260/9. Eventually, Keshav Maharaj and Shamsi guide them out of trouble.

Maxwell's heroics helped Australia win versus Afghanistan

Afghanistan were very close to a historic upset against Australia in the 2023 World Cup. Afghanistan compiled a decent 291/5 courtesy of Ibrahim Zadran's 129*. In reply, Australia never got going as they were reeling 91/7 when Glenn Maxwell and Cummins added 202 runs together to steer them home. Maxwell hammered a record-breaking 201*. He slammed the first double-century while chasing in ODIs.