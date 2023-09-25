3rd ODI: India aim whitewash as Australia battle for pride

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 25, 2023 | 03:39 pm 3 min read

India are 2-0 up in the series (Source: X/@BCCI)

India will welcome back their prominent players in the third and final ODI against Australia. Having already sealed the series 2-0, the hosts would be high on confidence while the Aussies will play for pride. The upcoming game will be the last ODI for both teams before the ICC Cricket World Cup next month. Here we look at the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot will host the final match on Wednesday (September 27). Though track here usually favors the batters, pacers can get some assistance early on. Meanwhile, spinners are also expected to get substantial purchase in the middle overs. The match will be telecast live on Sports 18 channels and live-streamed on the JioCinema app (1:30pm IST).

A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have met in 148 ODIs as of now, with India winning 56 of them. While Australia have won 82 ODIs, as many as 10 matches were abandoned. The head-to-head ODI record between these two sides in India read 32-32. Notably, Australia have now lost five ODIs on the trot. India lost the home ODI series 2-1 against Australia earlier this year.

Gill, Shardul rested for the final game

The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, and Hardik Pandya will return for the final game. As per Cricbuzz, Shubman Gill and Shardul Thakur have been rested. Hence, speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj can also return to the XI. Australian players Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell might play if they are match fit. Regular skipper Pat Cummins might also return.

Here are the probable XIs

Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

Here are the key performers

Mohammed Shami, who took a fifer in the series opener, now has 38 ODI wickets against Australia. Mitchell Marsh has an average and strike rate of 40.12 and 123.93, respectively, in ODIs this year. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have smothered eight ODI tons against the Aussies. David Warner returned with half-centuries in the first two matches.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (VC), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Fantasy XI (Option 2): KL Rahul (C), Virat Kohli, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mohammed Siraj, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Mohammed Shami.

