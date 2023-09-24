India demolish Australia in second ODI, seal series 2-0

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 24, 2023 | 10:04 pm 4 min read

India recorded their highest ODI total versus Australia (Source: X/@ICC)

India have thrashed Australia by 99 runs in the second ODI (DLS method) to clinch the three-match series 2-0. The Men in Blue put up yet another comprehensive performance as Australia never looked in the hunt. While Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill smoked tons, skipper KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav contributed with fiery fifties. Rain also played a part. Here are the key stats.

How did the game pan out?

Centuries from Gill (104) and Iyer (105) laid India a solid foundation. Rahul and Suryakumar further added to Australia's misery with quick-fire fifties. Their efforts helped India finish at 399/5 in their 50 overs. In reply, Australia lost two quick wickets. Chasing the revised target of 317 in 33 overs, the visitors were folded for 217. Sean Abbott scored a fighting fifty.

Iyer slams his third ODI century

Iyer was at his dominant best on the day as he punished the Australian bowlers. He kept chipping away with a boundary or two in every over. He truly toyed with the Aussie bowlers and ended up scoring 105 off 90 balls. Iyer has now amassed 1,753 runs in 46 matches at 46.13 (100s: 3, 50s: 14).

Seventh 50-plus score at number three

Iyer, who has batted at number four for the majority of his ODI career, has enjoyed operating at three as well. This was his seventh fifty-plus score in 11 innings at number three in ODI cricket (50s: 6, 100: 1). He has hammered 642 runs at the position with his average and strike rate being 58.36 and 97.71, respectively.

Sixth ODI century for Gill

Gill has made it a habit of scoring tons as he registered his sixth in this format. He added exactly 200 runs with Iyer and ended up scoring a 97-ball 104. Gill has now amassed 10 50-plus scores in ODIs in 2023. He has compiled 1,917 runs in 36 ODIs at an exceptional average of 66.10. He has smashed six centuries and nine fifties.

Five 50-plus scores in the last seven ODI innings

With this ton, Gill now owns five 50-plus scores in his last seven ODI innings. His last seven scores read 104, 74, 27, 121, 19, 58, and 67*. Gill (1,230) is the only batter with 1,000-plus ODI runs in 2023. He averages 72.35 in 2023.

Fourth Indian pair with a double-century stand against Australia

As mentioned, Gill and Iyer added 200 runs for the second wicket. They became only the fourth Indian pair to record a double-century stand against Australia in ODIs. They have joined VVS Laxman-Yuvraj Singh (213), Shikhar Dhawan-Virat Kohli (212), and Kohli-Rohit Sharma (207). The Gill-Iyer stand is India's highest partnership versus Australia in home ODIs.

Consecutive fifties for Rahul

Rahul has been in sensational form as he slammed his second fifty of the series in as many matches. He recorded his fastest ODI fifty, off 35 balls. Rahul's 38-ball 52 was laced with three maximums and three fours. He has amassed 2,265 runs in 60 matches at an average of 48.19. He has compiled 502 runs against Australia at 50.20 (50s: 5).

Highest ODI total versus Australia

Meanwhile, this was India's highest ODI total against the Aussies as the Men in Blue went past their 383/6 in the Bengaluru ODI in 2013. Overall, this was India's seventh-highest ODI score. India now have seven totals of 350-plus against Australia in ODIs. Notably, this was also the fourth-highest ODI total against Australia.

Second-most expensive figures for Australia

Cameron Green returned with 2/103 in 10 overs, the second-most expensive figures by an Australian in ODIs. He is only behind Adam Zampa (0/113 versus South Africa, 2023) and Mick Lewis (0/113 versus South Africa, 2006). Green also recorded the third-most expensive figures versus India. He also bowled the joint-most expensive ODI over by an Australian, conceding 26 runs in the 44th over.

Third-fastest fifty for India

SKY scored an unbeaten 72 off 37 balls, a knock laced with six boundaries and as many sixes. He reached his fifty off just 24 balls, recording the third-fastest ODI half-century by an Indian batter. While the fastest fifty is by Ajit Agarkar (21 balls against Zimbabwe, 2000), Kapil Dev, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj follow the suit with 22-ball fifties.

A look at his numbers

SKY, who made his ODI debut in July 2021, has played 25 games in the format so far. He has accumulated 659 runs at 28.65 (SR: 105.60). The tally includes four fifties with the 72* against Australia being his highest score. His T20I numbers are way better, with 1,841 runs at 46.02 (SR: 172.70). He boasts 15 fifties and three T20I hundreds.

