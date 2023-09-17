Rohit Sharma hails Indian team's mentality after Asia Cup triumph

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 17, 2023 | 08:05 pm 3 min read

Rohit Sharma led India to their eighth Asia Cup title

India registered an emphatic 10-wicket win over hosts Sri Lanka to lift their eighth Asia Cup title at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Mohammed Siraj raised mayhem with the ball as he finished with career-best bowling figures of 6/21. Later, Indian openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan successfully chased down the meagre total within 6.1 overs unscathed (51/0). Here's what the captains said.

A look at Rohit Sharma's verdict

"It was a great performance today and it shows the character of the team," Rohit Sharma stated. "Our seamers have been working very hard and it was pleasing to see them get rewarded like that. It was a very clinical performance. Siraj deserves the credit and he has been doing well in all formats. We look forward to the Australia series in India."

Here's what Shanaka had to say

"It was an outstanding display of bowling from Siraj, credit to him how he approached the game," Dasun Shanaka said. "I thought it would be a good pitch for the batters, but the overcast conditions played a part and it was a tough day. " "Positive takeaway is how Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka batted in the middle in spinning conditions."

How did the match pan out?

SL skipper Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat first. Jasprit Bumrah struck early, while Siraj took four wickets in an over to reduce SL to 12/6. Hardik Pandya then took three wickets as the Lankan innings folded for a mere 50 (15.2). Ishan and Gill came out all guns blazing as India chased it down within 6.1 overs.

Rohit joins Mohammad Azharuddin

Rohit became the second Indian captain to win successive ODI Asia Cup titles after Mohammad Azharuddin. India won the title in 2018 and 2023 under his captaincy while Azharuddin guided India to the title in 1991 and 1995. Notably, as a player, this was Rohit's fourth Asia Cup title. He was part of the 2016 (T20Is) and 2010 Asia Cup winning teams.

Gill and Pathirana topped their respective charts

Gill was splendid with the bat as he finished as the top run-scorer of the 2023 Asia Cup with 302 runs from six matches at 75.50 (100s: 1 50s: 2). He smashed a fine century against Bangladesh on a losing cause. Gill has 1,739 runs in ODIs at 64.40. SL's Matheesha Pathirana was the top wicket-taker with 11 wickets in six matches at 24.54.

Eighth Asia Cup title for India

The Asia Cup was played for the first time in 1984. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has switched between the ODI and T20I formats of late. India are now the most successful side in the Asia Cup in terms of titles (Eight: 1984, 1988, 1990/91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, and 2023). SL have clinched six titles (1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, and 2022).

