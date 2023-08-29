Asia Cup: Sri Lanka announce squad; star bowlers miss out

Written by Parth Dhall August 29, 2023 | 06:19 pm 2 min read

Sri Lanka won the 2022 T20 Asia Cup (Image source: Twitter/@BCCI)

With a day to go for the 2023 Asia Cup, co-hosts Sri Lanka have finally announced their 15-member squad. Star bowlers Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka, and Lahiru Kumara will miss the tournament due to injuries. Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan have been added to the squad as replacements. Sri Lanka will play their opener against Afghanistan on August 31 in Pallekele.

Sri Lanka's squad for Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka's squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vice-captain), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, and Pramod Madushan.

SL will miss these four bowlers

As mentioned, SL will be without the services of Hasaranga, Chameera, Madushanka, and Lahiru in the Asia Cup. Leg-spinner Hasaranga is still recovering from a thigh strain that he picked during the Lanka Premier League. Pacer Chameera is out with a pectoral injury, while Madushanka tore an oblique muscle during a practice match. The experienced Lahiru has been ruled out with a side strain.

Notable talking points

Hasaranga has emerged as a prolific wicket-taker in white-ball cricket in recent times. Meanwhile, Chameera, Madushanka, and Lahiru have been among Sri Lanka's quickest bowlers across formats. As mentioned, left-arm pacer Binura Fernando has been called up to the side. He has played four ODIs and 12 T20Is so far. Right-arm seamer Pramod Madushan, another replacement, has featured in a solitary ODI.

SL eye their seventh Asia Cup title

Sri Lanka will fight for their seventh Asia Cup title in the 2023 edition of the continental tournament, which gets underway on August 30. The tournament will be staged in a hybrid model this year with four games in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka. A total of six teams will take part - Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal.

A look at other details

Sri Lanka have clinched six of the past 15 editions of the Asia Cup. They tasted glory in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, and 2022. Only Team India owns more trophies (seven). Having won the last year's competition, which was played in the T20I format, SL will start as defending champions. This year, the event will be played in the ODI format.

