Durand Cup semi-finals: Mohun Bagan SG chase history against Goa

Sports

Durand Cup semi-finals: Mohun Bagan SG chase history against Goa

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 29, 2023 | 04:52 pm 3 min read

Mohun Bagan SG will be aiming for their 17th Durand Cup title (Photo credit: Twitter/@mohunbagansg)

FC Goa will lock horns against heavyweights Mohun Bagan SG in the second semi-finals of the 2023 Durand Cup. The Gaurs are unbeaten in the tournament, and head coach Manolo Marquez will want to keep it that way. Meanwhile, MBSG lost the Kolkata Derby against their arch-rivals East Bengal but have retaliated well with emphatic wins in all competitions. Here's the preview.

Match venue, timing, and streaming details

The second semi-final of the 2023 Durand Cup will be played at the prestigious Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on August 31. The high-octane clash will be live on Sony Sports Network, while fans can live-stream the game on Sony LIV (paid subscription) and Jio TV. Kick-off will be from 6:00 PM IST on Thursday.

A look at FC Goa's journey to the semi-finals

FC Goa have looked at ease in this edition of the Durand Cup. They have appointed Marquez as their new head coach, and the Gaurs have shown fluency in their gameplay. Other than the draw against Northeast, they humbled the Downtown Heroes 3-0 and Shillong Lajong 6-0. The Gaurs then decimated Chennaiyin FC 4-1 in the quarters. Noah Sadaoui has been brilliant for them.

A look at MBSG's journey to the semi-finals

The last time the Mariners won the Durand Cup was in 2000. They will aim to end their 23-year jinx this year. Barring the 1-0 defeat against EB, they won against the Bangladesh Army and Punjab FC. They finished second but qualified as one of the best second-placed teams. MBSG registered a 3-1 win over Mumbai City. Anwar Ali has been their standout player.

Upbeat FC Goa against high-flying Mohun Bagan SG

With Marquez, FC Goa are playing with more intent to move the ball faster and create more threats for their opposition defenses. Carl McHugh, who left MBSG to join Goa will be crucial in midfield. MBSG are a team studded with stars and their roster is flexible to counter their opposition. Jason Cummings and Anwar Ali will be key in attack and defense, respectively.

A look at the probable playing lineups

FC Goa Probable XI: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Sandesh Jhingan, Saviour Gama, Raynier Fernandes, Carl McHugh, Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes (captain), Noah Sadaoui, and Carlos Martinez. Mohun Bagan SG Probable XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose (captain), Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Jason Cummings, and Dimitri Petratos.

Here are the key performers

Saddaoui has scored five goals in the 2023 Durand Cup and will be key in FC Goa's attack. McHugh will provide solidity in midfield and also has a knack for scoring goals. He scored on his debut against Chennaiyin FC. Anwar has been exceptional in defense for the Mariners. Cummings has netted three goals in four matches for MBSG this season in all competitions.

MBSG chasing their elusive 17th Durand Cup title

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have won 16 Durand Cup honors to date. They hold the joint-record for this tournament. The Mariners have played 28 finals with the latest one in 2019 when they lost to Gokulam Kerala. Their last win came back in 2000.

Share this timeline