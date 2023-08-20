Jude Bellingham scripts these records as Real Madrid beat Almeria

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 20, 2023 | 01:26 am 1 min read

Bellingham has become the second youngest player to score in each of his first two matches in La Liga

English midfielder Jude Bellingham continued his fine form for Real Madrid in the La Liga 2023-24 season. After entering the record books on matchday one against Athletic Club, Bellingham continued to go in the same direction, scoring twice and making an assist versus Almeria. Real went 1-0 behind before Bellingham equalized. He scored once again in the second half before setting up Vinicius Junior.

Bellingham joins a unique club

After scoring on his debut, Bellingham, who moved from Borussia Dortmund for a whopping £88.5m (£115m with add-ons), scored twice and assisted Vinicius in what was a neat display against Almeria. He is the third player to be involved in four goals in his first two La Liga games in the 21st century after Wesley Sneijder (August 2007) and Mounir El Hamdaoui (September 2013).

Do you know?

As per Opta, at the age of 20 years and 51 days, Bellingham has become the second youngest player to score in each of his first two matches in La Liga (21st century) after Markel Susaeta in 2007, 19 years and 275 days.

