La Liga 2022-23, Villareal overcome Real Madrid 2-1: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 07, 2023, 10:54 pm 2 min read

Villarreal stunned Real Madrid with a 2-1 win on matchday 16 of La Liga 2022-23. After being goalless at half-time, Yeremy Pino's 47th-minute goal put the hosts in the lead. Real Madrid were soon awarded a penalty. Karim Benzema made no mistakes as he drew level. Villarreal were soon 2-1 up, with Gerard Moreno scoring off a penalty to gain valuable points. Here's more.

Interesting records for Moreno, Reina

As per Opta, goalkeeper Pepe Reina has played two consecutive La Liga matches as a starter for the first time since May 2005 (also with Villarreal). Since July 2020, Moreno has had a 93% penalty conversion in La Liga (13/14). Only Borja Iglesias has a better percentage (100 - 11/11) among players with at least 10 penalties taken during this period in the competition.

Benzema races to eight goals in La Liga 2022-23

Benzema netted his eighth goal in his ninth appearance in La Liga 2022-23. Overall, he has nine goals in all competitions for the Blancos in the ongoing season, having scored a solitary goal in the UEFA Super Cup.

Unique record from the match

As per Opta, Real Madrid didn't field any Spanish players in their starting XI in a single La Liga game for the first time in the 21st century.

Contrasting records for Real Madrid, Villarreal

As per Squawka, Villarreal have beaten Real Madrid for the first time since January 2018. As per Opta, Real have lost their first league game in a calendar year two consecutive times (2022 vs Getafe, 2023 vs Villarreal) for the first time since 1948-49 (vs Alcoyano and Barcelona respectively).

How did the match pan out?

After an evenly poised first half at El Madrigal, Pino scored off a deflection to put Villarreal 1-0 up. Madrid, however, leveled after earning a penalty for Juan Foyth's handball. Villarreal were then handed a penalty after Jordi Alba's handball in the Madrid box. Moreno converted from the spot. Villarreal could've added a third, but Arnaut Danjuma missed an open goal in injury time.

A look at La Liga 2022-23 standings

Barcelona are still the table toppers in the La Liga 2022-23 standings. They have mustered 38 points but enjoy a goal difference (GD) of 28. Real Madrid trail them at the second spot with 38 points (GD +20). They have managed 12 wins, two draws, and as many losses in the competition so far. With 27 points, Villareal are placed fifth (W8 D3 L5).