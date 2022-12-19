Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Presenting the major award winners

Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball award (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

The FIFA World Cup 2022 ended in a scintillating fashion as Argentina overcame France 4-2 in penalties. Kylian Mbappe struck twice to cancel Argentina's first-half lead. Both sides fetched a goal each in the extra time. Gonzalo Montiel's match-winning penalty sent Argentina into ecstasy. There were plenty of award-winning performances over the course of the tournament. Here, we look at the same.

Enzo Fernandez wins Young Player Award

21-year-old Enzo Fernandez bagged the Young Player award. As per Squawka, the Argentina midfielder made five starts and 39 ball recoveries. He managed a goal and an assist each. He was instrumental in creating six chances. He recorded 22 tackles, seven clearances, three interceptions, and a block. Fernandez won 31 ground duels and nine aerial duels for the three-time winners.

Emi Martinez receives Golden Glove award

Ace Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez was adjudged with the Golden Glove award for the 2022 edition. As per Squawka, he is the first South American to win the honor. Martinez made seven saves in the tournament and enjoyed a save percentage of 46.67. He recorded three saves from inside the box and as many from outside the box. He also saved two penalties.

Mbappe gets the Golden Boot award

Mbappe was all class for the 2018 winners France in the Qatar World Cup. The 23-year-old wound up being the top scorer in the tournament, netting eight goals, with six of those being non-penalty. He also converted a header. He had a staggering 21 shots. Mbappe, who won the Best Young Player award in 2018 Russia, created 11 chances, including two assists.

Messi won his second Golden Ball award

Lionel Messi won his second Golden Ball award, having been a recipient in the 2014 edition. As per Squawka, he is the first player to win multiple Player of the Tournament awards. He netted seven goals, with four of those from penalties. He had 18 shots on target and enjoyed a shot accuracy of 62.07. Messi created a whopping 21 chances, including three assists.

Argentina win their third World Cup honor!